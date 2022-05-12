BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University announced Thursday that the school had received the largest gift ever given to an institution of higher education in Alabama.

The announcement came during a press conference at the school. Alumnus Marvin Mann’s estate donated $100 million to the university with $95 million going towards scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students, per Mann’s wishes.

The remaining $5 million is set to go towards supporting the Frances Marlin Mann Center for Ethics and Leadership. According to Samford’s website, the center serves as a “connector, convenor and trainer for Samford students, employees and community-based organizations in Birmingham and across the state.”

“Marvin Mann’s generosity to Samford is unmatched in the institution’s history books. This is a truly transformational gift that will fulfill Marvin’s desire for more students to have the life-changing opportunities he had as a student and to strengthen the university for the future,” said President Beck A. Taylor.

The donation is expected to provide $3.75 million to support over 100 students annually, according to Samford.