Samford University president Andrew Westmoreland retiring in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University President Andrew Westmoreland has announced that he will retire from his position next summer.

Westmoreland, who has been president since 2006, announced his decision Friday, adding that he would retire effective June 30, 2021.

“I’ve said so often that, despite my many flaws, I am a better person because of my association with Samford. Jeanna and I agree that serving here is the greatest honor of our lives,” Westmoreland wrote in a statement.

Under Westmoreland’s leadership, enrollment has increased by almost 30% and the university has seen 11 consecutive years of enrollment growth. The university has raised more than $400 million in philanthropic gifts and has invested approximately $100 million in its physical plant and campus.

“As we begin this transition in the university’s leadership it is important to remember Samford is stronger today than at any time in its 179-year history,” Samford Board of Trustees Chair Bill Stevens said in a statement. “We all are immensely grateful for the tremendous service of President Westmoreland.”

Westmoreland came to Samford after 27 years of service in higher education, including eight as president at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. He plans to reside in Birmingham and to continue serving in a part-time capacity as Executive Director of Samford’s Frances Marlin Mann Center for Ethics and Leadership.

A search for Samford’s next president will begin immediately. The trustees will further discuss the presidential search and other business at their meeting on Sept. 11.

