HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Babies will crawl to victory during Samford’s upcoming basketball game for the chance to win a $500 grand prize.

Samford University will hold its inaugural “Bulldog Baby Race” during halftime of the men’s basketball game versus Western Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.

Those interested in having their baby participate must enter online by Jan. 19. 10 babies will be randomly chosen on game day. Two adults accompanying the baby will be granted free entry to the game and will “coach” the child to crawl 20 feet across the court.

Babies must be 18 months old or younger and must be able to crawl. Coaches may use “baby bait” (stuffed animals, keys, toys, etc.) with the exclusion of food, bottles and cell phones to encourage babies to really show their speed.

The first baby to make it to the end of the finish line will win a $500 gift card and a basket of Samford gear. All baby participants will receive a Samford t-shirt and Samford swag.