Samford University dedicates football field in memory of Coach Bobby Bowden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University dedicated its football field Saturday in memory of former athlete and coach Bobby Bowden.

Bowden passed away on August 8 after being diagnosed with a terminal medical condition the previous month.

Bowden’s wife, Ann, his son, Steve, his daughter, Robin, and many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were present at the dedication ceremony for Bobby Bowden Field.

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2011, file photo, Bobby Bowden poses with the Paul “Bear” Bryant College Coach of the Year Award in Houston. The legendary college football coach announced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, that he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Bowden played on the football team at Samford, then Howard College, from 1949 to 1952. As a quarterback, he earned Little All-America honors as a senior in 1952. He would go on to serve as head coach from 1959 to 1962.

Bowden would find his way as head coach of Florida State in 1976 and would go on to win two national championships and 12 ACC championships. He retired in 2009 and is considered one of the greatest college football coaches of all time.