Samford University cafeteria receives low score from Department of Health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A cafeteria on Samford University’s campus received a low score from the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) late last month.

In a Nov. 26 inspection, JCDH gave the cafeteria inside Beeson Center a score of 73. This comes after the same cafeteria received an 87 back in April.

Some of the issues found by JCDH included rodent droppings under the cold bar in the “My Kitchen” area, undercooked meat at “The Grill” and frozen condensate inside a box of cinnamon rolls. The cinnamon rolls that were observed were thrown away.

Richard Davis, the general manager of Samford Dining released a statement to CBS 42 following the report:

“On Nov. 26, the Jefferson County Department of Health conducted a health inspection within Samford’s Beeson Center. Following the inspection, we took immediate action to remedy all issues that were cited. All infractions noted were corrected onsite immediately and all equipment issues have been resolved. We have invited the Department of Health back for reinspection and are confident that their reinspection score will more accurately reflect the high-quality standards that we maintain for university dining services. Looking ahead, we will continue to reinforce food safety policies and procedures with all dining staff and will be aggressively monitoring operations to ensure that the cafeteria meets the highest food service standards.”

Other food serving locations on Samford’s campus received higher scores in their last inspections. The baseball concession stand and Hanna Center East concession stand scored a 97 grade, football concessions got a perfect score of 100 and The Rotunda got a 96.

Samford University students are required to pay for a meal plan while living in residence halls on campus.

To see the full report on the cafeteria, click here.

