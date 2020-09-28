Samford, Tuskegee partner in new program for law students

Big changes are ahead for us as the strongest cold front of the season so far is on the way. We do have to get through some clouds and rain the next couple of days however. We’ll see the clouds today as highs rise to the upper 70s and low 80s. It looks like the rain will be mainly confined to right along and just behind the front as it moves through today and tonight. We expect mostly rain, but a few storms in the mix can’t be ruled out. No severe weather is expected, but some heavier downpours are possible. Showers will slowly move out through Tuesday as temperatures fall behind the front. Expect lows in the mid 50s tomorrow morning and highs only near 70.

Gorgeous fall weather is on the way for the rest of the week as complete sunshine dominates the forecast along with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. We’ll see this weather start on Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s and highs in the low 70s. Expect more of the same with temperatures just a bit warmer for Thursday afternoon. We’ll see another shot of cooler air spill in as we end the week and head into the weekend.