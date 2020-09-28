Samford, Tuskegee partner in new program for law students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Samford University and Tuskegee University are joining in a partnership that will let students shave one year off the time needed to earn a law degree.

A joint announcement says undergraduate students will be able to earn a bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee and a law degree from Samford’s Cumberland School of Law in six years rather than seven under the new program. Samford is a Christian school located near Birmingham, and Tuskegee is a historically black school east of Montgomery.

The partnership allows some coursework to apply for both a undergraduate and a graduate degree.

