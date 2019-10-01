Samford hoops facing Alabama in Chick-Fil-A Birmingham Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford Men’s basketball team will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Chick-Fil-A Birmingham Classic.

The game is set for December 18, 2019, in the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Game time will be set in the coming weeks.

The event will host Samford and Alabama, but will also feature the Chick-fil-A Birmingham High School Showcase, presented by Metro by T-Mobile on December 17.

The Chick-Fil-A Birmingham Classic is hosted by Knight Eady, a Birmingham-based sports marketing and event management firm. They are excited to partner with Chick-Fil-A Birmingham.

“We certainly think that you take a University of Alabama, you take a Samford University, you take a Chick-Fil-A Birmingham — you’ve got a really powerful combination there that should create a really great event,” Vice President of Corporate Communications Caleb Schmidt said.

In addition, the teams are also looking forward to the matchup in the Magic City.

“It’s always a great pleasure to have an opportunity to play a program with great prestige like Alabama,” Samford University Head Coach Scott Padgett said. “To be able to play them in our city is special anytime.”

Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats is also anticipating a good game between the two teams.

“We are certainly excited to be a part of the Chick-fil-A Birmingham Classic,” University of Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats said. “We enjoy the privilege we have of taking our program around the state to play games.”