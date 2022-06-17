TONIGHT:

Rain ends this evening, with showers and storms exiting our southern counties by 10 pm. Lows dip into the mid 70s. Drier air slowly filters in overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

We’re not exactly going to be cool. Not even close, really. Highs climb into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday, and we’ll see lots of sunshine. The good news: that air is going to be a good bit drier. That means it will feel like the low 90s, instead of 105 or more. Not exactly what I’d call a cold front, but at this point, we’ll take what we can get.

The weekend might almost feel Arctic compared to what’s coming next week. That upper-level ridge builds back even stronger, and the temperatures and heat index climb even higher. Expect highs in the upper 90s and even low 100s in some spots, and the heat index could climb to105° next week. With strong sinking motion in the atmosphere thanks to that upper air ridge, we don’t have any rain in the forecast.

