BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Books-A-Million announced Wednesday its teaming up with Walmart GoLocal to provide customers same-day and next-day delivery from Birmingham locations this fall.

Customers can take advantage of speedy deliveries by ordering at booksamillion.com and selecting the “Same-Day Delivery” option during checkout. Those who place orders before 3 p.m. will receive their order the same day, while orders taken after 3 p.m. will be delivered the following day.

“There’s nothing better than curling up with your favorite book or exploring a new world for the first time. We’re excited to introduce this new delivery offering with Walmart GoLocal, which will make it easier for customers to order their favorite books and have their favorite stories at their fingertips,” said Books-A-Million Vice President of Marketing Olivia McDaniel in a release. “As retail and consumer preferences continue to evolve, we’re thrilled to be bringing our customers this added convenience and serve them in new ways.”

Below is a list of Birmingham-area Books-A-Million stores where the delivery option will be available in the coming weeks: