Samaritan’s Purse helping with flooding recovery in Pelham

A flooded neighborhood is shown in Pelham, Ala., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Parts of Alabama remain under a flash flood watch after a day of high water across the state, with as much as 6 inches of rain covering roads and trapping people. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Pelham, Ala. (WIAT)– A dangerous flooding event swept through many parts of Central Alabama October 6th through October 7th. One of the hardest hit areas with the city of Pelham. Now the city is receiving help from a humanitarian aid organization.

Samaritan’s Purse is now in Pelham at the request of city leaders according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. They are on the ground and ready to assist with flood cleanup, removal of personal property and furniture as well as sanitizing with shockwave treatment.

If you need assistance, call 205-908-8254. You can also call this number if you want to volunteer or click here.

This is a free service provided to homeowners with little or no insurance. Samaritan’s Purse says requests are handled depending on need and volunteer availability.