Samantha FD Chief Kim Booth dies after 5 year battle with cancer

SAMANTHA, Ala. (WIAT)-After fighting a five year courageous battle with cancer sadly Samantha Fire Chief 58-year-old Kim Booth passed away.

Firefighter Cole Johnson says many are grieving the loss.

“This is very sad,” Johnson said. “Kim would give you the shirt off his back in a heartbeat, he loved his friends and his family. He loved his community and there were very few calls he missed. He was one of the most dedicated people I’ve ever known in my life.”

Chief Booth passed away Monday morning just after 9 a.m. surrounded by his family. Booth served as a first responder for 40 years working as a firefighter.

In 2015 the chief was diagnosed with stage-three colon cancer and underwent 75 plus chemo treatments. Tuscaloosa county commissioner Stan Acker says he will miss Booth.

“He really had a servant’s heart and Kim will be greatly missed,” Acker said. “He battled cancer for a long time and he continued to work and continued to go on rescue calls for other people even when he didn’t feel like it.”

Kim Booth also served as a firefighter with Duncanville and Gordo Volunteer Fire Departments. His family is planning funeral arrangements. The date has not been set.

