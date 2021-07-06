Samantha community mourns death of Northside High School graduate killed in car crash

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Many in the Samantha community near Northport are remembering a preschool teacher and recent high school graduate killed in a deadly car crash on Sunday.

Northside High Principal Tony Dunn tells CBS 42 that 19-year-old Andi Burrage was a good student and a good person. She recently graduated from Northside High School in May and was pursuing a career as a preschool teacher. Burrage attended Tuscaloosa County High for three years then transferred to Northside her senior year.

“She worked her way through school and was a good student and ended up graduating and her whole life in front of her. And then in a moment and a freak accident her life is gone,” Dunn said.

Burrage was one of two people killed early Sunday morning in a car wreck on Highway 159 in Gordo in Pickens County. Three others were also injured and taken to hospitals.

Jackie Ensor says she’s devastated. She is the owner of Imagination Station Child Development Center where Burrage worked for her for nearly a year as a preschool teacher.

“It’s been really difficult, and I am in shock, and it really hasn’t hit me and I’ve been trying to make sure all the staff is okay. Those babies in her classroom loved her they didn’t want to go home with their parents because they loved her,” Ensor said.

State troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate the fatal accident. In May, Northside High School student Josh Lucas was killed in a car crash in Walker County just days before he was set to graduate.