Sam Graphos, longtime owner of Sam’s Super Samwiches in Homewood, in hospice care

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Sam Graphos, owner of Sam’s Super Samwiches in Homewood who came from a long line of Greek restaurant owners specializing in hot dogs across Birmingham, is now in hospice care.

Graphos, 79, first went into the hospital over a month ago due to heart failure, according to his brother, Pete. After going in and out a couple of times, Graphos began to suffer from kidney failure. Pete, who founded the Sneaky Pete’s hot dog chain, said his brother has been in hospice care for a little over a week.

“It sort of happened quickly,” Pete said.

Last week, the Sam’s Super Samwiches Twitter account posted the following message:

Please keep Sammy in your prayers. He’s been very sick for the last 6 weeks. He’s home now as the doctors at UAB have said there is nothing more they can do for him. He’s comfortable and surrounded by family and friends. For those of you who’ve come to visit, thank you. — Sams Super Samwiches (@SSamwiches) September 29, 2021

Like many Greek families in Birmingham, the Graphos family spent decades in the restaurant business, all in Birmingham. His uncle, John Collins, ran the Lyric Hot Dogs & Grill for decades. His father, Ted, also ran two of his own restaurants and would help out at the Lyric.

Pete Graphos founded Sneaky Pete’s in 1966 and by 1970, “Sammy” quickly went into the family business, working with his brothers at the Sneaky Pete’s downtown and the one on 18th Street in Homewood. Graphos’ other brother, Jimmy, eventually broke out on his own and ran Jimmy’s Hot Dogs on the Southside until his death in 2016.

The outside of Sam’s Super Samwiches in Homewood. (Drew Taylor/CBS 42)

In 1978, Sam turned the Homewood Sneaky Pete’s– which had previously been a barbershop–into Sam’s Super Samwiches and worked there every week until getting sick in the last month.

“I’ve got the same customers,” Graphos told Southern Foodways Alliance in 2017. “I’ve got customers that came in with their parents when they were two years old, and now they’re bringing their kids and their grandkids, so I’ve seen about three generations of people, same people.”

Pete Graphos said his brother turned his restaurant into a staple of Homewood.

“He has quite the following,” he said.

In an interview with the Birmingham Business Journal in 2001, Graphos said he had no plans of retiring.

“When I am 99, they are going to find me dead with my head on the grill,” Sam said. “My son might take over the restaurant, but it’s a lot of hours and a lot of work. But for me, it’s my life and I love it.”