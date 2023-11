BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Salvation Army served Thanksgiving meals for those around Birmingham in need.

At least 300 people received a meal at the Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Area Command on Thanksgiving.

“So if we can help out on a day like this, bring some unity and to bring a little bit of help to folks that are hurting … that’s what it’s all about,” said Salvation Army Area Commander Major Robert Lyle.

The Salvation Army has been serving the area since 1899.