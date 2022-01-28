BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As bone-chilling temperatures set into the Birmingham metro area Friday night and Saturday, it means electricity and gas bills could be higher because those systems will be working even harder over the next few days.

The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Command provides help all year, but especially any time there is a shift in weather as it knows some people may have a hard time paying for those increasing utility costs.

It has a partnership with Project Share for those who use Alabama Power as their provider and can meet with individuals or families in need to find what works best for them – and has partnerships with organizations across Central Alabama to find the best help for you.

“We really try to work if there’s an area that we are not assisting in, we work to make sure that we provide the necessary referrals, so folks do leave with the information that they are looking for,” Director of Communications Cyrondys Jackson said.

In order to qualify for Project Share you must be disabled or over the age of 60. You can find more information on the Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Command’s website or by calling 205-328-2420 to get connected with the resources you need.