BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In addition to dropping cash in the iconic red kettles outside stores, people can now donate to the Salvation Army from their phones or computers.

“This campaign isn’t just about raising funds; it’s about offering stability and solutions for individuals and families in need,” Major Robert Lyle, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army, said in a statement. “We face the challenge of meeting the sharp increase in requests for assistance while experiencing a drop in donations to our red kettles, primarily due to reduced foot traffic and a declining use of cash.”

The Salvation Army said it served over 20,000 individuals and families in 2022, providing meals, shelter and financial assistance. The need is even greater this year as their fundraising goal has been raised to $250,000 “to meet the increased needs they are anticipating.”

“Every dollar raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays here in our community, making a direct impact,” Lyle said in a statement. “It means a meal for someone hungry, keeping lights on for struggling families, and providing ongoing support and hope to those in crisis.”

