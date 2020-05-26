Saluting veterans and frontline workers on Memorial Day

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Fultondale honored those who died while fighting for our freedom. A ceremony this morning honored members of each branch of service. There were a few veterans in attendance at the Memorial Day ceremony.

They saluted the stars and stripes being lowered to half staff. Fultondale Mayor, Jim Lowery, says although things are different now, the memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten. ​

“Hero is a word that’s tossed around somewhat loosely at times now but today we did giver tribute and remembrance to those that I think are our true heroes, those that have given their lives for the country,” said Lowery. ​

Today’s ceremony also served as a tribute to first responders on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.