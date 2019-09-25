Number of accidents involving large trucks continue to rise across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The message from Alabama State Troopers is simple: share the road.

However, getting drivers in cars and tractor-trailers to respectfully share the road can be difficult.

Across Alabama, the number of accidents involving cars and tractor-trailers are on the rise, which often shut down highways for hours and leave traffic backed up for miles.

“A lot of the times, we’ll have somebody that will change lanes in front of a truck not use a turn signal, they will get too close to the truck and causes the truck to take some type of action,” Lt. Mark Neilson said.

Mark Neilson, who has been an Alabama State Trooper for 22 years, said these accidents are often fatal.

“You’re talking about 80,000 pounds,” he said.

Neilson says it’s important to note that the blind spot for a truck is bigger than for a car.

Fatal crashes involving large trucks went from 85 in 2017 to 95 in 2018.

Dean Faust teaches truck driving at Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery, where the primary focus in on safety, which involves obeying traffic laws and giving people space.

“We always tell our student if it’s posted 55, do 50 especially in the city,” said Faust.

Faust said drivers of both cars and big trucks could do a better job when it comes to sharing the road. Meanwhile, troopers continue to emphasize that accidents could all be avoid be practicing good driving habits, which can ultimately save lives.

