Safe Passage Program underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- There is a new program highlighting student safety in the city of Birmingham. It is called the Safe Passage program. It is a partnership between the Mayor’s Office, Birmingham Police, and the Housing Authority of Birmingham. The program calls for volunteers to help children make sure they get to and from school safely. It is in effect right now at Hayes K-8.

The program is only being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Birmingham police department says as more volunteers sign up, more days and locations will be added.

To sign up, all you have to do is fill out an application and fingerprinted at BPD’s Headquarters on First Avenue North.