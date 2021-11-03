Saban discusses Henry Ruggs’ DUI arrest in Las Vegas that killed woman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban addressed the media Wednesday evening and discussed the arrest of his former standout wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

“Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all involved in this tragic situation, especially the victims, our thoughts and prayers are certainly with them. But our thoughts and prayers are also with Henry and his family,” Saban said.

Ruggs, 22, had been arrested Tuesday after being involved in a fiery crash that took the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor in Las Vegas. Ruggs’ girlfriend, 22-year-old Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, was also injured in the crash.

Saban said he hopes this serves as a learning lesson for others.

“I think that this is something that a lot of folks can learn from,” he said. “Sometimes the consequences can be devastating. These consequences are probably going to be pretty devastating to Henry. We love him, we’re going to support him through it. But we also have a lot of compassion for the victims and our thoughts and prayers are also with them.”

Ruggs has been charged with DUI resulting in death and his bail was set at $150,000. He was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday.