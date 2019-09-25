Rutledge Middle School placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Rutledge Middle School was put on lockdown after gunshots were fired near the school. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Students were leaving the school when the incident happened. They were directed back into the building by school officials.

School officials had asked parents to come pick up their children as busses stopped running during the lockdown. Remaining students at the school will now be taken home on a bus.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

