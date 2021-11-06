Russellville man dead after crash in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that left one man dead Friday night.

Cody A. Gasaway, 32, of Russellville, was fatally injured when the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, and was ejected. Gasaway was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Alabama 243 near Osborne Lane.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

