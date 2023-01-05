REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — Water service has been fully restored in the city of Reform after nearly two weeks of citizens not having running water.

The good news comes as Mayor Melody Davis and other leaders broke ground Thursday morning on a new water system for the city.

“Today is the light at the end of the tunnel, we’ve been going through a catastrophe with our water situation but this is our beacon of hope,” Davis said. “This will be a five-year project and it’s being done in phases so today and phase one will begin after today.”

The $8 million grant-funded project will build a new water tank, wells and pipes as well as a new water treatment plant located on 9th Avenue NW. Mayor Davis says the new water system project is a game changer that should prevent future water problems.

“We’ll have a dependable water source and we won’t have to play the guessing game or cross our fingers when we have another cold spell,” Davis said. “So this is the start of something that’s going to be great that is going to happen.”

The water system project should be operational in five years.