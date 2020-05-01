Virtual running event to raise money for Birmingham food bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Some food banks are struggling to keep inventory on the shelves right now, but a local running organization is stepping up to help one while giving people a chance to get some exercise during the pandemic.

On Saturday, Resolute Running will host the “We Are In This Together Social Distance Challenge.” You can choose from four distances to run, and you pick your own course. The proceeds go to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. Resolute Running’s marketing director said it’s a good way to get out and get some physical activity while helping a good cause.

“I think it’s been so interesting to see so many people embrace being outside, whether it’s walking or running,” Jennifer Andress said. “The trails are being used. The streets are full of people out walking with their families. And so I think this is a great way to harness that and put it to good use.”

Andress says organizers realized once the pandemic spread to Alabama that it likely would be here a while, so they wanted to do something to help.

“I mean this is real, and this is going to be real for a long time,” she said. “And so like I said: What can we do? We know running best, and so how can we incorporate that into what we’re doing? And that’s what we came up with.”

For more information on the event click here.

In other positive news, many people are showing support for healthcare workers on social media.

A 6-year-old boy took food to the healthcare workers at UAB Medical West’s Emergency Center.

