Runners Gearing Up for Forging Families 5K

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)- For the third year in a row, runners are getting ready to participate in the Forging Families 5K/10K and 1 Mile Fun Run. It will take place on Saturday, January 8. The start and finish lines are at the Shelby County Arts Council and the course runs through downtown Columbiana. The 5K/10K start time is at 8 a.m. The 1 Mile Fun Run start time is at 9:15 a.m. with awards following immediately.

Organizers say this event started in January of 2020. All proceeds are donated to Sacred Selections, a 501c3 that assists families with expenses associated with adoption. You can find more information on the race and how to sign up at forgingfamiles.run.