CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — An emu has been captured and returned to its home after running away, according to the City of Calera Facebook page.

The City of Calera announced Wednesday an emu named Esmeralda was on the loose.

“She reportedly had a domestic dispute involving her sister, resulting in Esmeralda making a swift exit from the scene,” the post said.

The City of Calera asked its citizens to be vigilant as it searched for the “flightless fugitive.” At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the city announced that Esmeralda had been returned to her home to “hopefully reconcile her differences with her sister.”