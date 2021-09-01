Rumors Deli, Cullman restaurant with Louisiana ties, holding donation drive for Hurricane Ida victims

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Rumors Deli, a beloved Cullman restaurant with Louisiana ties, is working to help victims of Hurricane Ida.

The owners of Rumors and several staff are all from Houma, Louisiana, so giving back to those in need holds a special significance for them. The restaurant is holding a donation drive through Friday, collecting goods to help all those in need, such as tarps, roofing nails, food, and any supplies to help with recovery efforts.

“I think it’s a very good cause because these people are really needing these items,” said Aaron Combs, co-owner of Rumors Deli. “There is people down there that have babies that don’t have baby formula. Like I said they don’t have running water right now and no electricity. I think it’s very important if you think you have anything we will accept it.”

You can drop off goods for Hurricane Ida victims at the restaurant each day from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. On Friday, several staff members of Rumors will head to Houma to deliver the goods and help with recovery efforts.