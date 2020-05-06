Rotary Club of Shades Valley provides lunches for Birmingham Zoo staff amid closure due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo was thrilled to announce that the Rotary Club of Shades Valley provided over 50 lunches from Ted’s restaurant for Birmingham Zoo staff on Tuesday, May 5.

The meals were given to staff working on grounds during the Zoo’s temporary closure to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Zoo, like many other local organizations, has a longstanding community partnership with the Rotary Club of Shades Valley.

“Our members, like everyone in our community, are looking for ways to help lift peoples’ spirits,” says Bob Baker, President of Rotary Club of Shades Valley.

Baker also says they are working with Ted’s Restaurant, to provide meals to the local organizations that make Birmingham such a special place to work and live.

The Zoo says it is grateful for the “tremendous” support and charitable contributions from the community during this unprecedented time.

“Although we are temporarily closed, our dedicated staff continues to work hard and take care of our animal family. Kind and thoughtful actions like this, remind all of us, just how much the community cares for and supports their Zoo.” Chris Pfefferkorn, President & CEO of the Birmingham Zoo

Pfefferkorn adds that he is “very thankful” for the meals provided by their friends at the Rotary Club of Shades Valley.

LATEST POSTS