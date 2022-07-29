BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A home in south Roebuck will receive a significant makeover over the next six months after sitting abandoned for years.

Paul Mielke, the host of A&E’s “Flipping Down South,” purchased Roebuck Castle at the intersection of Lance Way and Lance Boulevard.

The home was built in the 1970s by the Khalaf Family, who owned Salem’s Pharmacy.

But over the last decade, the house has been abandoned and an eyesore for neighbors.

Mielke, who now owns Monroe Park Homes, will make Roebuck Castle his latest project.

He plans to demolish 70% of the house, but he wants to preserve the original exterior model of the house.

Once the renovations are complete, Mielke plans to make Roebuck his new home.

“This is like a Mediterranean-style castle, and I love the Mediterranean style,” Mielke said. “I think it’s going to be really cool when it’s done, and it’s going to be the perfect home for me to start and raise my family.”

The house renovations will take six months to complete and cost over $100,000.

Contractor Joseph Holt says most of the house will have to be gutted out due to water damage, which can also bring other challenges during the renovation process.

“A house like this, water has been sitting up, heat has been sitting up, so termites have been eating from the bottom,” Holt said. “We may have to say this side has to be reframed, but we look over here now; the whole house has to be reframed.”

Because the house is brick, a foundation specialist will be called to ensure the home is not off its foundation.

Neighbors are also looking forward to the renovations of the house.

Rose Ivey tells CBS 42 that it has been awful seeing the house’s condition because she knew the original owners.

She is looking forward to the renovations and their positive impact on her neighborhood.

“It’s going to help with the housing; it’s going to help with everything,” Ivey said. “I keep wondering why no one was doing something with it, but now people will know it as the castle; it’s known as it now, and I’ll say you know where the castle is?”