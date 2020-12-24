Rodney Scott’s BBQ rig stolen, staff wishing for ‘Christmas miracle’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After being struck by thieves, a beloved Birmingham barbecue joint is out of a mobile smoker rig and wishing for a “Christmas miracle.”

Rodney Scott’s BBQ posted on Instagram and Facebook Wednesday night a picture of their mobile rig, which staff say was stolen from their Avondale location in Birmingham.

“Hey BBQ friends, we need your help! Someone has decided to treat themselves to our mobile rig which is located at our Avondale (Birmingham, AL) location,” staff wrote on social media. “We want this picture blasted to every part of this state and surrounding ones to get it back. Please share and if you see it or have any information message us /call our store or contact the local police to report it! Please help us with a Christmas miracle!”



Thieves struck Rodney Scott BBQ’s Avondale location, making off with this mobile rig, staff say. (Facebook | Rodney Scott’s BBQ)

Rodney Scott’s BBQ founders Rodney Scott and Nick Pihakis, of Jim N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, brought their slow-smoked whole hog barbecue to Birmingham in 2019. The original location in Charleston, South Carolina opened in 2017. In its first year open, it was named as one of the 50 Best New Restaurants by Bon Appetit Magazine. A year later, Founder Rodney Scott picked up a James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast. He was featured in the popular Netflix food series “Chef’s Table,” which premiered in September.

Rodney Scott’s is not the first barbecue rig to have been stolen in Avondale during the pandemic. In late March, thieves made off with Saw’s BBQ’s smoker rig “Black Betty” from Saw’s Soul Kitchen office in Avondale.

Anyone with information on this theft may submit a tip online or call Birmingham Police’s tip line at 205-254-777.