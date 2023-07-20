CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The south’s biggest party is back in action. ‘Rock the South’ is ready to roll, but local law enforcement is warning people to prepare for extreme heat.

It’s no secret that shade is scarce at the venue, but that’s why doctors and local officials say it’s important to dress accordingly and drink plenty of non-alcoholic liquids like water ahead of time.

Dr. Amy Illescas said salt helps retain water, so eating something salty can be beneficial too.

She noted the cooling of the body happens when your sweat evaporates, but in extreme heat and humidity that may not happen as it should.

“So, when your electrolytes start to become abnormal, vital organs like your heart that run on electrolytes can be affected and you can have heart rhythm problems, you can have cramping,” said Dr. Illescas. “When you get dehydrated your kidneys can be under stress, and so you can get a multitude of issues in multiple body systems.”

“We literally have people that get in line and they become heat casualties and that happens basically from before the concert all the way through,” said Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta.

Dr. Illescas said at an event like this be aware of alcohol effects.

Chief Nassetta said Rock the South is equipped with medical tents for any health problems people may experience.

“They will be able to provide like IV’s and stuff like that for people,” said Chief Nassetta. Their goal is to limit the number of people that go to the hospital.”

“For every alcoholic beverage someone drinks we would encourage them to drink 8 oz. of water or lemonade or something without alcohol in it to replace what they might lose from urine losses with alcohol,” said Dr. Illescas.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry told said they’re expecting about 35,000 people to ‘Rock the South’ each day through Saturday.

Sheriff Gentry recommended having a plan before you get there about where you want to park. Drop a pin for that exact location so you remember that spot when it’s time to leave.

He said people should know going in it’s a relatively small area for the amount of people coming and there are only four ways to get in and out.

Law enforcement will be present to guide traffic, especially around any road closures.

“The main intersection which is what we call Swafford road or 436 and 469 will be blocked from general traffic. We don’t allow traffic through there.”

For those ready to ‘Rock the South,’ parking opens at 3 p.m. today and event gates open this evening at 5 p.m.

Rock the South 2023 Lineup:

Thursday, July 20:

● 3:00 PM: Parking Opens

● 5:00 PM: Festival Doors Open

● 5:45 PM: Ella Langley

● 6:50 PM: J.R. Carroll

● 8:00 PM: Travis Tritt

● 9:30 PM: Zach Bryan

Friday, July 21:

● 1:00 PM: Parking Opens

● 3:00 PM: Festival Doors Open

● 4:50 PM: Tristan Baugh

● 6:00 PM: Mackenzie Carpenter

● 7:00 PM: Chase Matthew

● 8:15 PM: Bailey Zimmerman

● 9:45 PM: Riley Green

Saturday, July 22:

● 1:00 PM: Parking Opens

● 3:00 PM: Festival Doors Open

● 3:40 PM: Red Clay Strays

● 4:45 PM: Madeline Edwards

● 5:50 PM: Drake Milligan

● 7:00 PM: Jo Dee Messina

● 8:10 PM: Cody Johnson

● 10:00 PM: Chris Stapleton