CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The 10th annual Rock the South begins Friday night in Cullman, and organizers tell CBS 42 they expect a large crowd this year.

Over 60,000 are expected to attend this year’s Rock the South.

Festival founder Shane Quick says this is the largest country music festival in the state.

Fans will enjoy 13 country music acts, multiple vendors, and weekend activities at the festival.

Morgan Wallen, Jimmie Allen, and Jamey Johnson are some of the names taking the stage this year, and a special act is hitting the stage with Alabama ties. For the first time in 10 years, legendary country music group Alabama will perform in North Alabama.

Quick says this weekend is a celebration, and there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s more than just music, more than a concert; it’s an event to honor people that help people every day,” Quick said. “There’s heroes everywhere from pastors, meteorologists, police, military, people who run charities that put food on people’s tables. We have a lot to be thankful for, and this festival is about celebrating those people.”

​Organizers say the festival is expected to have an estimated $15 million economic impact on the county.

With a large crowd, organizers say they’re going through all measures to keep people safe.

Local and private officers are working together to ensure that safety.

ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) officers will assist with monitoring traffic and providing interior security at the venue.

Guests will go through security as they enter the only entrance of the venue; weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited.

Medical stations will also be available should guests need medical attention.

“We’ll have more rapid responders, more IV bags if people get overheated,” Quick said. “You have to have those things, and we feel like we partnered with a lot of agencies to help at this really big level.”

