HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Love God, love people and make a difference. It’s the mission of Pastor Mike McClure Jr. and Rock City Church.

The church has moved from Forestdale to the Boutwell Auditorium and now to Valleydale Road.

Rock City Church purchased the former Southeastern Bible College main worship center in March for over $4 million. McClure said the church held services virtually for six months while renovations were done.

Last Sunday, church staff members said 4,000 people worshipped in the new facility for the first time.

“Somebody said ‘Pastor, we have problem,” McClure said. “Traffic is everywhere, people are standing around the wall, and I tell them that is a God problem.”

On Sunday, the church pushed back its 11 a.m. service 30 minutes to alleviate traffic on Valleydale Road.

Member Lasharron Harris said the new location feels like home.

“This is a wonderful environment for you to be a part of,” Harris said. “There are so many wonderful things you can get involved in, and it just provides community for you.”

Dee Reed, life development coordinator for the church, said people are driving in from across the country to worship at Rock City Church.

“We had folks that drove in from Houston, Texas; Arkansas, somebody came in from New York,” Reed said. “So it’s great to see the impact that this church is having in Birmingham/Hoover all over the world.”

McClure said he wants people to leave recharged after worshipping at Rock City Church.

“We live in difficult times, and people feel frustrated about what’s next,” McClure said. “Where is my next move? Where can I go to a place to call home, have community, get inspiration and find God? That’s what we’re doing, man.”

People can attend Sunday morning worship services at Rock City Church at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.