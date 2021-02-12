Robbery suspect killed in Holly Pond shooting, victim also injured

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Holly Pond community that left one person dead and another injured Friday.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a scene and discovered one person dead and another injured. The injured victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the deceased individual planned to rob the second individual. An altercation ensued and the suspect suffered a mortal wound.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the rest of the community. It was also discovered the two individuals involved were acquaintances.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.