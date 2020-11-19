Robbery suspect killed after jumping out of car involved in police chase on Highway 129

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A robbery suspect was killed Wednesday night after jumping out of the passenger seat of a car during a police chase on Highway 129.

According to the Winfield Police Department, officers got a call of a robbery taking place at a Shell gas station. A description of the vehicle was given to authorities and they were able to find the car and begin a chase.

It was then the man in the passenger seat jumped out of the moving vehicle and was fatally wounded.

The driver of the car is employed as an Uber driver and is cooperating with authorities as a witness.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

