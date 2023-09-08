BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After a road rage shooting in Oxford Thursday, some drivers are concerned about the level of anger people have on the roads. According to AAA, the number of road rage incidents seems to go up every year.

“We all seem to be in more of a hurry,” said AAA Alabama spokesperson Clay Ingram. “We seem to be a little angrier than we used to, and we just have less patience. Don’t engage these people and certainly don’t go home so that somebody might find out where you live and come back later to express their dissatisfaction with your driving.”

In Oxford on Thursday, police said someone pulled over to help during a road rage incident and ended up getting shot. Oxford Police Department Chief Bill Partridge said if you see something like that on the side of the road to call police and not try to intervene.

“Don’t approach them. Don’t mouth off to them. Don’t put your window down. Don’t point at them,” Partridge said. “Just avoid them. Drive away from them.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said road rage can be a wide range of behaviors from tailgating and laying on the horn to pulling a weapon or getting violent.

“If you’re driving down the road and you feel like you’re being a victim of road rage, get off the exit,” ALEA Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said. “If the person follows you off the exit, don’t be scared to call 911.”

Some drivers said it’s scary to see how aggressive others can be on the road.

“It is something to really be concerned about,” Guntersville resident Sharon Smith. said “It seems like today people are so angry. They’re not really thinking of the other person. It’s just one of those things.”

The ALEA said during the summer months and around holidays when more people are on the roads, there’s an increase in road rage incidents.

“A lot of people don’t realize you have to share the road with these other drivers out here,” O’Neal said. “You’re not the only vehicle on the road. I understand people do not like traffic, people get frustrated out there, but you’ve got to calm down. You’ve got to take a minute if you feel like you’re becoming raged, feeling like you’re getting road rage, pull off.”