BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As odd as it sounds, crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation are gearing up for a wintry weather mix in parts of the state.

John McWilliams with ALDOT says a lot of preparation before the winter months goes into it and he believes their crews are ready to respond to anything.

“We go through winter preparedness. And we talk about what we can do better this season compared to last season. What did we do during the last winter weather event that we feel like we can improve upon. So, the men and women of our crews do an excellent job of always striving to improve and make our roadways as safe as possible,” McWilliams said.

Seth Burkett with ALDOT in the Huntsville area says they have plows on trucks and salt spreaders ready. He says they haven’t treated roads yet since the event starts with rain, which rain can wash the treatment off the roads, posing a bigger problem.

“That’s the biggest difference. But it’s not a wise use of tax payer money to go out and treat. And of course, sometimes you can’t always forecast change and things may not turn out the way that they are forecast to be so when we might treat and not be expecting rain,” Burkett said.

Emergency crews throughout the state are preparing for it, even in Jefferson County. Baylee Pope with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency says snow isn’t the only thing they are monitoring. The strong winds coming with it could cause issues for drivers.

“If you drive a high profile vehicle, it could affect the way the vehicle handles and the way it feels,” Pope said.

She also emphasized the 4 P’s during cold weather: People, pets, plants, and pipes.

“Make sure your pipes are covered. You don’t want a busted pipe in the middle of all this,” Pope said.

Areas toward Huntsville are expecting most of the winter weather. Burkett says if it does caused hazardous road conditions, the best thing to do is stay off the roads until things clear up.

“Just stay home, stay off the roads if you can. Because hazardous conditions are likely to occur,” Burkett said.