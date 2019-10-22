Road closures for Magic City Classic, 59-20 construction hits a milestone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – We’ve hit a major milestone on the I-59/20 bridge project: the end is in sight. According to ALDOT, they have completed installing all of the segments–2,316 of them–for the mainline bridges.

“We’re focusing our attention on phase three,” explained DeJarvis Leonard, East Central Region Engineer with ALDOT, “which is the replacement of the Central Business District Bridge 59-20 through downtown Birmingham and the modification of the interchanges at Red Mountain Expressway and 31st Street.”

Leonard explained during Monday’s media briefing that there is still some work that needs to be done on conventional bridges. Crews will also still have to grind and groove the deck. Lighting, striping, and signage will all have to go in place before the bridge can be open to traffic. To watch the teleconference, click here.

The Magic City Classic was also a major topic of conversation during the briefing. “We have provided maps after working with our partners,” explained Leonard. There are traffic plans available for traffic and pedestrians who may choose to walk to the game.

According to Leonard, 19th Street and Richard Arrington Boulevard have been identified as pedestrian corridors. Those are designated areas throughout the project site that will be blocked off. Leonard said there is also a chance that 15th or 16th Street North could be closed off. Leonard explained that will be posted in the coming days. To stay up to date with those changes, visit here.

“During Saturday’s parade from 6:00 a.m. through noon, 17th Street off-ramps will be closed from all directions from 65 South, 59 North, and 65 North” said Leonard. You can find information about all of the different routes that you can take to get into town for the classic here.

Birmingham Police have also sent out road closures that will go into effect immediately after the UAB game on Saturday and will remain in effect until Sunday:

1st St West at Graymont Avenue

1st St West at 8th Avenue North

Center Street at 6th Avenue North

100 Block of 6th Avenue West Alley

