BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Ahead of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing commemoration Friday morning, there will be some road and sidewalk closures near the church. People should be prepared for some traffic and walking if they’re coming out to the commemoration.

The 16th Street North sidewalk along the side of the church will be closed Friday morning with bike racks set up to guide people on where to enter the church.

Road closures will include 16th Street North from 7th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North and 6th Avenue North from 15th Street North to 17th Street North, forming a cross around the 16th Street Baptist Church.

Because these roads will be blocked off, the parking lot next to the church will not be open so people will need to use other parking lots or decks nearby.

These roads are expected to be closed until around noon Friday. The church says the commemoration will start at 9:30 a.m. and last until around 11 a.m.

There’s limited seating in the church but if you don’t make it before it’s full, there will be other ways to watch the service. A big screen will be set up at Kelly Ingram Park for people to watch the service or it can be seen inside the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

With all of the road closures and the number of people expected to come out for the service, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get downtown and to the church.