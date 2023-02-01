Scene of a train derailment in Sycamore (Photo courtesy of James Johnston).

SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21.

How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers were are currently unknown.

CBS 42 reached out to CSX Transportation for comment regarding the incident but did not receive a call back at the time of this article’s publication.

