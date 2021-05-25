RMC Hospital in Anniston celebrates no in-house COVID-19 patients for first time in over a year

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center (RMC) in Anniston shared a video Tuesday celebrating the fact the hospital has no in-house COVID-19 patients for the first time in over a year.

The video was posted on the health system’s Facebook page. Several employees can be seen cheering after an announcement was made over the intercom at the hospital.

Despite the cause for celebration, doctors at RMC can be heard on the video reminding citizens to keep following safety guidelines and to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alabama has seen just over 3,000 cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. So far, 2.8 million Alabamians have received the vaccine.