HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Riverchase Galleria will host a sensory-friendly visit with Santa on Dec. 3.

According to the Riverchase Galleria, Santa Cares Day is exclusive for children and families with special needs. The event runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the mall’s lower level in front of Von Maur.

Reservations are required, and they can be made here. The Riverchase Galleria is acquiring donations on behalf of Autism Speaks.