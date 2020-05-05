Riverchase Galleria reopens adhering to state health guidelines

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)– The Riverchase Galleria reopened for business Tuesday, May 5.

The mass retailer closed March 23rd following Alabama state health orders for all non-essential businesses to close.

The Galleria’s General Manager Mike White says they are reopened, but individual stores have the option to remain closed.

White also says there’s safety precautions in place.

There is signage around the mall reminding shoppers to social distance six feet apart, or the space of four clothes hangers. There’s also hand sanitizing stations at all the entrances.

Employees are required to wear a mask or face covering while working.

The food court is open for take out only.

White says the new operating hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

The adjusted hours give cleaning crews additional time to disinfect the mall in the evening.

By 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, shoppers were trickling in and several stores were lifting their gates for the first time in six weeks.

