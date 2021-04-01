Rising levels in Smith Lake causing flooding in areas of Walker County

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Smith Lake is beginning to reach its crest after Wednesday’s heavy rainfall. Alabama Power said they are managing levels and keeping residents in the area notified of any potential flooding.

Smith Lake levels are at 520.98 feet as of Thursday at 5 p.m. Danielle Kimbrough with Alabama Power said they have been working closely with the U.S. army corps of engineers. They do not expect the water to reach the spillway crest elevation of 522.

CBS 42 spoke with Earl Jones a resident on Smith Lake. He says the rising levels has caused him some problems these past few days.

“The ramps underwater but everything is holding okay. the cables are fine there should be no damage,” Jones said. “You know everybody has floating docks and nowadays all the docks are engineered so they have these 60 ft ramps that float up and down when the water changes and its fine.”



Early said every year he and his family have to make some adjustments to their boating dock as the water can fluctuate around 30 feet.

Kimbrough With Alabama Power says with no rain in the forecast for the next few days, they expected lake levels to decrease and begin to return to normal levels by late April.