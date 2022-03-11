BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The steady rise of gas prices fueled by the crisis in Ukraine is now having a significant impact on Alabama’s trucking industry.

Alabama trucker Robert Henderson said he’s now paying nearly double each week for gas. He typically spends $1,000 a week in gas costs as he’s carrying loads. As of Thursday, that’s gone up to $1,500 per week.

Henderson said he now has to be strategic about the trips he makes, especially as an independent trucker with a limited number of loads he can take. It’s the independent truckers and smaller companies he fears may be hurt the worst as a result of rising gas prices.

“You know, I’m fortunate. I’m in a situation I don’t have a lot of additional payments unlike a lot of other people. So they have to try to keep their trucks running and stay out on the road longer to be able to make it up in volume,” Henderson said.

The Alabama Truckers Association say that despite higher gas prices, they have continued to see a large demand for services. They say the public will continue to see higher prices for goods they purchase, alongside supply chain issues that have continued to be felt throughout the pandemic. Alabama Truckers Association CEO Mark Colson said this is an issue truckers are feeling across the nation.

“It negatively impacts smaller companies and owner operators. So smaller companies and independent operators that move goods in this country unfortunately take the brunt of these higher fuel prices because it’s harder for them to absorb it,” Colson said.

Colson said the trucking association is going to work to provide as much support as possible. Henderson anticipates seeing more smaller trucking companies merging with larger ones because they won’t be able to afford staying operational.