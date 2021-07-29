Rise Center in Tuscaloosa holds graduation ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Rise Center in Tuscaloosa held a graduation ceremony Thursday night on the University of Alabama campus where 20 special needs students got to be honored.

The graduates, ages 4 to 5, participated in a dress rehearsal where they got to sing and dance to showcase their talent while parents watched and supported them.

Kiersten Archer’s daughter was among the graduates.

“She makes me so proud,” she said. “The doctor said she couldn’t do these things and here she is exceeding everybody’s expectations and I owe so much to the Rise Center and their therapy team.”

The Rise school serves children with and without physical disabilities. The program was founded in 1974.