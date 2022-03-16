The most deadly weather phenomena along the Alabama Gulf Coast and Florida panhandle isn’t hurricanes, tornadoes, lightning, or flooding. In fact, if you add all the deaths from those natural disasters together, they still don’t kill as many people as Rip Currents.

What is a Rip Current?

Image: NOAA

A Rip Current is a narrow, rapidly moving channel of water that flows away from shore. Rip currents are usually less than 80 feet wide, and the water can be flowing as fast as 8 feet per second; faster than an Olympic swimmer. Rip currents are often tough to detect from the shoreline, but can appear to be a calmer part of the water where there are few, if any, breaking waves. Rip Currents often form near sandbars, jetties, and piers.

Image: NOAA

How Do I Know If There Will Be Rip Currents?

Rip Currents are something that we can forecast. You should check the beach forecast before you arrive, and check the beach conditions daily. For Alabama’s Gulf Coast, you can check the rip current forecast here. Always make sure you know what flags are flying at your local beach and what those flags mean.

What Do I Do If I’m Caught In A Rip Current?