‘Right to Breathe’ event to be held to highlight intersections of systemic racism

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– A coalition of organizations, community activists, and allies are coordinating the “Right to Breathe Caravan” event through the 35th Avenue Superfund Site on Saturday, July 11 from 9 to 11 a.m.

This event is a nonviolent protest of environmental racism, joining the global uprisings against systemic racism and oppression. The caravan was organized by P.A.N.I.C. (People Against Neighborhood Industrial Contamination) and Gasp in partnership with Black Lives Matter-Birmingham, SWEET Alabama, the Birmingham Earth Coalition, and the Arm in Arm movement.

Participants are invited to decorate their cars, bring signs, and noisemakers. Due to the COVID-19, organizers ask that participants wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

After the event, participants are invited to gather at North Birmingham Park for a socially distanced rally where speakers will share their stories about environmental injustice, give spoken word performances, enumerate demands for justice for those living in and near the 35th Avenue Superfund Site, and more.

The organizers are asking that participants meet at 4699 Cheek Rd. Birmingham, AL 35207 at 9 a.m. However, if you are unable to attend in person, you may join the procession via Zoom or Facebook Live, click here for more details.

