BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In under six months, there will be a Major League Baseball game at historic Rickwood Field.

Renovations are ongoing to welcome the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on June 20, the first MLB game inside the ballpark.

“Work is being done on the field,” said Chairman of Friends of Rickwood Field Gerald Watkins. “The drainage system has been put in place, the dugouts are being built now, and the drainage and irrigation will be completed in late January, early February and the grass should be ready in April.”

Watkins said the total price tag for the renovations ranges between $5-6 million. He said the upgrades will be beneficial for future events inside Rickwood Field.

“It will put us in the position to have bigger events in the future, and it also helps benefits Miles College — probably the very best college field in America,” Watkins said. “So there are so many things that come from it, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds,”

Frank Adams, director of the Negro Southern League Museum, said the game is not only important for Rickwood Field and Birmingham’s economy, but it pays homage to past players who contributed to baseball.

“All the sacrifices and all the things they went through,” Adams said. “Not only because you were great baseball players, but because you pushed the game forward, and you helped the modern game, and a meaningful and substantial game like this will really resonate with players across the country.”

Watkins tells me Rickwood Field will be ready by June 18.