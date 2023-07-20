BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The reward for information on the person who shot two Birmingham firefighters has reached a total of $40,000 after new donations were offered Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the capture of a suspect. In the news release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the additional $5,000 reward offer alongside the USMS.

Firefighters Jamal Jones and Jordan Melton were shot on July 12 at Fire Station 9. Melton died on July 17 after being in critical condition for several days.

Immediately following the shooting, Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama offered up to a $15,000 reward for information on the shooter’s whereabouts.

On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that she was offering $10,000 for information that leads to a conviction in the case of the shooting.

The USMS also announced that they are working alongside the Birmingham Police Department, declaring the crime “a major case investigation.”